Uplift projects to be completed: PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly Mohammad Sajjad Awan has said that the federal government would complete the mega development projects launched by the prime minister during his recent visit to the district.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently inaugurated the Airport and Mansehra- Muzaffarabad Motorway projects, which would timely be completed,” he told PMLN workers here on Friday.

The group led by the PML N District president Zafar Mehmood and included Shahnawaz Khan Swati and others met with him and apprised him about the problems faced by the people of the district.

Sajjad Awan, who is the federal parliamentary secretary for Interior, said that he was well aware of the potable water scarcity issue in the city and its suburban areas and the federal government would address the issue on a priority basis.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced Rs1 billion for a water supply scheme for the city and its suburbs,” Awan said.