Protesters block road

CHITRAL: The protesters, including women, on Friday blocked the road to Upper Chitral at Koghuzi village for hours to protest hours-long and unannounced loadshedding in the area.
“We are forced to stage the protest as the authorities do not honour their promises. The Golen Gole power house has been built on our land but we are being deprived of the electricity,” said one of the women protestors.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday asked the federal government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heavy rains have caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and...
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred another cop in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed regret over the death of three children who drowned in rainwater in...
HARIPUR: A court in Ghazi tehsil on Friday convicted six schoolteachers of negligence that caused the death of two...
PESHAWAR: The family of a nine-year-old girl Salma, who has been advised a bone marrow transplant by the doctors, is...
Comments