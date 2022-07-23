 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Peshawar

Protesters block road

By Our Correspondent
July 23, 2022

CHITRAL: The protesters, including women, on Friday blocked the road to Upper Chitral at Koghuzi village for hours to protest hours-long and unannounced loadshedding in the area.

“We are forced to stage the protest as the authorities do not honour their promises. The Golen Gole power house has been built on our land but we are being deprived of the electricity,” said one of the women protestors.

