Military top brass satisfied with readiness of defence forces

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting in Rawalpindi on July 22, 2022. Photo: Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all the services chiefs Friday expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of defence forces in a meeting.



The meeting reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. The meeting, which discussed defence and security environment, was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQs) here, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, which was attended by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on national security situation specific to the western border, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The forum also discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

“The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy,” the ISPR statement said. The top brass of three forces also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.