Music show on July 24

Islamabad : Theatre Wally (TW) and Rung School will hold a Tabla and Sitar performance ‘Bihag’ on July 24 at Rung school of music and arts here.
A well-versed Sitar player Mustafa Hasan and renowned Tabla performer Irfan Khan will grace the event. Theatre Wally and Rung School always tried to organise maximum cultural and arts show in Islamabad, but due to Covid-19 everything was closed.
However, after the pandemic, life had returned to normalcy and such activities resumed, said TW Director Safeer Ullah on Thursday. Divulging details of the show to APP, he said that the people would enjoy the Tabla and Sitar performances as both indigenous instruments had great significance in the South Asian music.
"People loved to listen the melodious tunes transcending human souls to ecstatic levels.” Mustafa Hasan has been playing the sitar for the last four years.
