RDA issues notices to 12 illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has once again issued notices to the 12 illegal housing societies here on Thursday.

Under the direction of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA under the provision of the act and Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices to the twelve illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has also showed big concerns over ever-increasing illegal housing societies in RDA limits. He was also showed big concerns on tweeter messages. The Director MP&TE RDA said MP&TE Directorate is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements/marketing of illegal housing schemes.

Director MP&TE directed 12 housing schemes to submit a mortgage deed, deed of surrender and No Objection Certificate (NOC) taken from the Environment Protection Department etc. He directed to submit requirements very soon, otherwise approval of layout plans of housing schemes will be withdrawn/cancelled. The owners/sponsors of some housing schemes are doing misleading advertisements and cheating the general public. The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should be careful to make any investment in the illegal / unauthorized area and for high rise buildings which are not approved / allowed.

The public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase/agreement/booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. It also could be checked on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

According to information, there are only 69 legal housing societies in RDA limits otherwise all are illegal but operating freely. There are over 300 illegal housing societies in RDA limits where big dealings continued but concerned officers of RDA seeing the whole drama with closed eyes. Public was crying and suicide attempting to ban all illegal societies but in vain. RDA is only issuing notices of illegal housing societies only to show off their performance on papers otherwise nothing.