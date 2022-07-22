‘Skilled youth imperative for country’s bright future’

Islamabad : International Islamic University (IIU) Rector Prof Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi called on President of the country Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the university's chancellor, at Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Thursday.

In the meeting, President Dr Arif Alvi said the linkage of academia with industry was a prerequisite for the country’s progress and applicable research according to the market trends was the need of the hour. He said Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation and Business Incubation Centres launched by HEC must be well utilised by all the universities to know the market requirements and contemporary trends.

"Skilled youth is imperative for the country's bright future and we must focus on technical education and vocational training." The president urged universities to broaden the scope of their education systems by promoting the virtual dissemination of knowledge in order to increase the number of graduates in the country.

He also advised the IIU to double educational shifts and said the university needed to equip its students with soft skills, such as critical thinking, effective communication and teamwork, besides providing technical/hard skills.

Underscoring the increasing importance of online education, the President said that online content of the knowledge needed to be enhanced as distance learning is cost-effective and easily accessible and duly recognized worldwide. He emphasised the need to launch two-year Associate Degree Programmes in order to fulfil the market’s growing demand for skilled graduates.

The president called for the development and strengthening of the online mode of learning by opting for online learning resources with the help of HEC to provide updated learning facilities to the faculty and students. On the occasion, the IIU rector and president highlighted the implementation of the new organogram and its implementation at the faculty level in light of the university’s strategic plan.

They also briefed the president about the administrative reforms initiated at the university such as the provision of a peaceful milieu for students, while he was also apprised of enhanced resource optimisation and efforts of digitisation. The IIU rector said the university, under the guidance of the prudent vision of the chancellor, is striving to enhance its ties with industry and it is focusing on producing knowledge relevant to the needs of society.

The IIU president highlighted the university's new strategic plan and progress on the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) initiative.