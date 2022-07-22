Police arrest five for aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police held an accused namely Saqib Ali who was allegedly involved in aerial firing.

Police also recovered a 12-bore rifle and rounds from his possession.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Bilal for possessing a 30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Wah (Saddar) police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from Muhammad Fayyaz.

Similarly, Rawat police held Yasrab Ali with a 30-bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police arrested Junaid and seized a 30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawa­lpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.