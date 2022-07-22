CDA seals offices of illegal housing society along Expressway

Islamabad: The Planning Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday sealed offices of management of an illegal housing society along Islamabad Expressway preventing sale and purchase and transfer of plots.

The planning wing of CDA already declare all phases of said housing society as illegal as neither layout plan of this society was approved nor its management got any NoC.

Director Regional Planning of CDA besides physically sealing office of also issued a letter in this connection.

The letter says the housing society’s management was already warned of its illegal activities but it continued sale and transfer of plots which forced the authority to take action.

The offices of the housing society have been sealed for violation of the CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 and ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.

The CDA planning wing has also asked the PTCL, Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Sui Gas Northern Gas Company not to provide their services in all phases of the private housing society.