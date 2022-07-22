Musical play ‘Book of Love’ to be presented at Alhamra today

LAHORE:‘Book of Love’ a non-verbal musical play will be presented by Maas Foundation at 25th Alhamra Theatre Festival 2022 at Alhamra Mall Road on Friday (today).

Concept of this play is created by Hassan Raza and is directed by President Maas Foundation, Aamir Nawaz. ‘Book of Love’ is a story about Ali, five years old, who suddenly finds himself in front of a book with sketches of a teenage boy and a girl. He starts to portray the vision of that book in which different scenes build up a cute loving relationship, which is building between the girl and boy.

Boy proposes the girl and finally they get married. Soon they find themselves misfit for each other. Before they reach some conclusion about their relationship, the girl gets pregnant; suddenly the same care and emotions again come in the scene. After sometime, they have a child and again they are busy in their routine life. They have lost those moments of love in that book. Ali explores all those love moments and then suddenly he finds the broken rose in the book, which was actually given by his father to his mother in the early days. Then he comes to know that this book is in fact a love story of his parents.

When his parents enter the room in bad mood, he shows them the broken rose and they remember their love story and feel ashamed about their behaviour. This musical love story is especially designed for teenagers and young audience.

Maas Foundation had performed the play at 8th Colombo International Theatre Festival 2019 in Sri Lanka. Maas Foundation has performed plays in English, Urdu, Punjabi and nonverbal productions.

Set of the play was designed by Aamir Ali; Music designed by Imran Nawaz, Assistant Director is Kashif Nazir while choreographed by Gulshan Majeed. Cast of the play is Eshah Shakeel, Hassan Raza and Gulshan Majeed.