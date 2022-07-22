Change must come through ballot: FDF

LAHORE:First Democratic Front (FDF) chairman Col (retd) Raja Javed Mujtaba Thursday said the FDF would strengthen the rule of law in the country and the police system.

In a statement, Raja said the political party was struggling for fair and free elections in the country and believed that change must come through the ballot. He said the FDF wanted electoral reforms and reduction in election expenses so that competent and honest candidates may reach the Parliament.

He expressed his concern on rising inflation, lawlessness, and poor performance of police systems in the country. The FDF chairman said the results of Punjab by-elections showed that the masses were fed up with turncoats, economic burden, and ancestry politics and they preferred relatively a new political party.