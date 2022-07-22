Committee formed for preparing private housing schemes rules

LAHORE:The Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) department has constituted a committee for preparing the draft of Punjab Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2022.

As per a notification, issued here on Thursday, the committee had been asked to prepare the draft of the rules in accordance with the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022. The committee had been further tasked to submit draft of rules within seven days. Project Management Unit (PMU) Project Director Umm-e-Laila Naqvi would be convener of the committee, whereas Senior Urban Planner Imran Sakhi and Director (Architecture) M Hayat would be its members.

US delegation visits UVAS: A delegation from DAI United States, Pakistan office led by Global Practice Specialist Dr Lorine Giangola visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Thursday.

A detailed meeting with the delegation was held at City Campus, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor who briefed the delegation about the university’s academic and research activities, disease diagnosis, treatment and extension services for the benefit of poor farming community to save their animals.

Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition Associate Prof Dr Naveed ul Haq gave a detailed presentation on the UVAS work on climate change and spoke about challenges related to poor nutritional strategies, heat stress season, housing and managerial practices, electric demand in urban areas, water supply to livestock and livestock health management and reproduction facing in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting was also held at the university to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023 at Lahore. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while a number of stakeholders from public and private sectors while VCs from veterinary universities and officials from the Livestock Department were present virtually and physically.

While addressing the meeting, Nasim presented the expression of interest for the upcoming World Buffalo Congress 2023.

UO VC vows to prepare students for modern job market: The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Okara, Prof Dr M Wajid, in his first interactive session with the administrative staff and faculty, vowed to uphold the policies and developmental projects of his predecessor and founding VC Prof Dr M Zakria Zakar.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the new VC also announced plans to launch new market-oriented academic programmes, based on the needs of the local community. “We will focus on preparing our students for the modern job market while inculcating among them civic responsibility.” Dr Wajid said, in his tenure, the university would be run purely on the ideals of merit and honesty as envisaged in the UO Act and Service Statutes.

He also revealed that the local communities would be engaged through awareness campaigns on various issues of public health and societal development under the university’s Community Outreach Programme. The VC declared to build research facilities and promote research culture in the areas of fisheries, sericulture and apiculture. At the end of the meeting, an awareness rally was held as part of the anti-dengue drive of the university.