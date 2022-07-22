VCs appointed to five medical universities

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of five medical universities for a period of four years after the approval of the Punjab Governor/Chancellor. The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department issued notifications, separately, on Thursday.

According to notifications, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore has been appointed the VC of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz VC of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal VC of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore, Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry VC of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), Faisalabad, and Prof Dr Muhammad Umer VC of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Rawalpindi.

UHS VC completes his 4-year tenure on 26th: The 69th syndicate meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram.

Decisions were made on various administrative and academic matters presented before the members. The syndicate also approved the affiliation of 13 postgraduate and undergraduate teaching programmes in 12 institutions on the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee.

On this occasion, the members paid glowing tribute to the services of Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, who is completing his four-year tenure on July 26. The syndicate unanimously passed a resolution in recognition of the services of Prof Javed Akram.

The participants of the meeting included Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Humaira Akram, Prof Nadia Naseem, Prof Saqib Mehmood, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, and representatives of the Health and the Finance departments whereas Prof Waheed-ul-Hamid attended virtually.