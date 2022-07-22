Education a solution to all worries including population: speakers

LAHORE:Population Welfare Department, Punjab in collaboration with University of Education (UOE) Lahore organised a conference in connection with “World Population Week” here on Thursday.

UOE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, journalist Wasif Nagi, representatives of the Population Welfare Department, Punjab and others from various walks of life participated in the conference. Prof Dr Talat Naseer said that the solution to all the problems of Pakistan including the rapidly growing population was education. Due to the lack of education and awareness, the problem of population was increasing day by day, he said.

He said Pakistan was an agricultural country but unfortunately, we were unable to meet our food needs and were forced to import wheat, pulses and many other food items. “Our children are suffering from malnutrition, which is mainly due to lack of resources and this shortage is becoming alarming due to the rapidly growing population,” he added.

Prof Pasha further said that the best family planning was important not only for an individual or a family but for the entire country. Therefore, we have to think seriously about how we can give our children a prosperous and healthy life. Addressing the conference, the guest speakers said that the purpose of celebrating ‘World Population Week’ was to raise awareness about the problems related to the growing population in the world. Every individual should play his/her role for the prosperity of Pakistan; it was not only the responsibility of the government or any of its specific department.

They said that serious measures for population control were the need of the hour. At the end of the conference, Vice Chancellor, University of Education, Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the digital dashboard of Population Welfare Department, Punjab.