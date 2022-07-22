Minister visits EOBI office

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Toori Thursday visited EOBI Directorate General office Lahore.

The minister chaired a meeting with Regional Directors of Punjab (B&C-II) Maratab Ali Dogar. The EOBI Deputy Director General presented the performance of the B&C-II for the year 2021-22 to the minister.

The minister appreciated overall performance of B&C-II and the institution for annual collection of Rs. 31.3 billion for the year 2021-22. The minister was briefed that despite many challenges, the institution managed to collect with a growth of 15 per cent as compared to the last year.

Furthermore, the EOBI has almost 700,000 beneficiaries and the institution has disbursed some Rs.46 billion in 2021-22 to pensioners. The minister emphasized on extending quality services to its valuable clients and pensioners and directed the officers to maximize the coverage of workers and employers under the law.