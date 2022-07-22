PFA sets ablaze 200kg meat of dead animals

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze 200 kilograms meat of dead animals as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizure during an operation in provincial metropolis here on Thursday. PFA has also lodged an FIR against the culprit named Salik Ali (supplier) in the nearest police station over violation of Provincial Food Act.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that acting on the tipoff, the raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and caught a man red-handed. He said that five maunds of sick and substandard chicken had been brought on a vehicle (SAB-1493) in the city for supply to different local fast food points and restaurants. PFA DG said the use of dead meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He warned butchers and meat companies to sell meat of healthy animals otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron hands.