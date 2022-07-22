Rs129,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers

PESHAWAR: The District Administration Lower Dir, while taking strict action against profiteering have imposed fine of Rs129, 500 on shopkeepers for violating government approved daily commodities rates.

The officials have also booked a number of shopkeepers on charge of illegal price hiking and absence of government approved rates list in the shops.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday, the administration officers and District Food Controller checked various bazaars in the district and took at least 59 inspection activities all over the district.