Dua Zahra’s ‘husband’ gets bail in kidnap, underage marriage case

KARACHI: A court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Zaheer Ahmed, purported husband of Dua Zahra, and his brother in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of the teenage girl from Karachi and solemnising her underage marriage in Punjab.

Ahmed faces charges of kidnapping the underage girl from Karachi and contracting the illegal child marriage with her in Lahore. His brother, mother and over a dozen other relatives, as well as cleric Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, who solemnised the marriage, and two eyewitnesses to it have been accused of aiding and abetting the alleged crime. Mustafa, and Asghar Ali, one of the two witnesses, are in judicial custody.

Additional District and Sessions Judge IX (East) Rajesh Chandar Rajput granted interim bail to Zahra’s husband and his brother Shabbir until July 26 against a surety of Rs100,000 each. Ahmed obtained protective bail from the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Multan bench to evade his arrest by the police who are on the hunt for him and other suspects before travelling to Karachi.

The applicants’ lawyer, Aamir Riyaz, argued that his clients were willing to join the investigation into the case but apprehended their arrests at the hands of police. He pleaded with the judge to grant them pre-arrest interim bail to enable them to join the probe.

The judge, while approving the bail plea, directed the accused to appear before the investigating officer of the case.

A day ago, a judicial magistrate had directed the police to submit the final charge sheet in the case by the next date of hearing slated for August 1. The IO, DSP Shaukat Shahani moved an application stating that a police team had been in Punjab carrying out raids to arrest Zaheer Ahmed and other fleeing suspects.