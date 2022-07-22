MANSEHRA: Tehsil Administration Baffa-Pakhal on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive and grounded concrete and temporary structures at different bazaars and roads.
A joint team of tehsil administration and police led by the Assistant Commissioner Novaria Farooq grounded the structures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
The operation was launched at Khawajgan road, Baffa Kurd bazaar, and Baffa-Tarangri road. The officials closed down minibus terminals being run by local transporters without prior permission and licenses from the department concerned.
