MANSEHRA: Tehsil Administration Baffa-Pakhal on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive and grounded concrete and temporary structures at different bazaars and roads.

A joint team of tehsil administration and police led by the Assistant Commissioner Novaria Farooq grounded the structures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The operation was launched at Khawajgan road, Baffa Kurd bazaar, and Baffa-Tarangri road. The officials closed down minibus terminals being run by local transporters without prior permission and licenses from the department concerned.