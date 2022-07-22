System launched to curb phone thefts

MARDAN: The district police have launched the E-Gadgets system to track down stolen phones and apprehend the thieves in such cases.

Irfanullah Khan, the district police officer, stated that all mobile phone dealers were receiving training and software so they could enter the information about the sellers of the phones into it.

He said the E-Gadgets would have information on stolen phones and issue signals on the stolen phones, in the event that they were sold out in the market.

This would ultimately result in arrests and the recovery of the phones. Sadbar Khan, the Mardan Police’s computer lab supervisor, taught the mobile phone sellers about the software and the E-Gadgets system at a training session.

Meanwhile, 16 persons including four wanted men were arrested during raids in the Toru area of the Mardan district on Thursday.

The cops also arrested three persons over unlicensed weapons and recovered a shotgun and several pistols, while a drug trafficker was arrested with 1kg charas.