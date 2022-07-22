One killed, two criminals injured during robbery attempt

MULTAN: A robber was killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire with the house owner after a scuffle, when a gang of four stormed into a house and looted gold jewelries, cash and valuables at pre-dawn hours on Thursday, the police said.

They said the robbers attempted to plunder the house early hours on Thursday in Gilani Colony of Multan as they entered into the house of a resident identified as Muhammad Arif. In the incident, one of the robbers was killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire with the house owner, the police added, saying that the deceased was identified as Ghaffar. The injured robbers were taken into custody and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities. A special team had been formed for the search of the fugitive dacoit, the police claimed.

Mohammad Arif, owner of the house, said the robbers had picked him at a gunpoint, while he was sleeping and stole gold jewelries and cash.

The owner said the robbers held his son hostage at a gunpoint and as soon as the robbers left his son, he scuffled and succeeded to snatch a pistol from the robbers and started shooting them.

The local residents gathered at the house and helped to catch the robbers. The arrested injured robbers are being treated at Nishtar Hospital, while a case has been registered against them.