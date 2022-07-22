KMU extends date of registration for admissions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has extended the registration date for the centralized admission test for Pharm D, DPT, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences undergraduate programmes till the 1st of August. A press release said registration can be done by logging on to the KMU admission portal https://cat.kmu.edu.pk.

The decision to extend the registration date was taken at a meeting of the admission committee chaired by the KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq.

Prof. Dr Jawad Ahmed, Nasir Salim Arab, Sohail and Dr Muhammad Jaseem Khan attended the meeting.