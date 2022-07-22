Festival for orphan, destitute kids from 26th

PESHAWAR: Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with ZamungKor, will organise “Come Again Smile Sports Festival” for orphans and destitute children living in the ZamungKor orphanage from July 26 to 28.

Speaking to media persons, Director-General of Sports Khalid Khan said that the aim of the festival is to provide opportunities for positive entertainment to the children living in ZamungKor, a modern orphanage located on main Charsadda Road.

It is their legitimate right to have equal opportunities like the other children, he added.

The official said that these children are having lots of abilities like other children and need to be given opportunities, adding the Directorate General Sports would provide them with sports opportunities. He said that cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, tug-of-war, karate, jujitsu, and musical chair competitions would be held at the festival. A song competition will also be organised.

The official said sports equipment would be provided to the children and trophies, cash prizes, etc awarded to the position holders to motivate them.