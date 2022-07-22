Fear of floods after rains: Riversides population being evacuated in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The administration on Thursday started evacuating vulnerable families living in the rivers and streams sides across the district fearing the flash floods during the ongoing second spell of the monsoon rains.

“The families living at Kunhar, Indus and Siren riversides should immediately be relocated to safer places as the fresh monsoon rain spell could possibly trigger floods,” Adnan Khan Behttani, the deputy commissioner, told patwaris of all 118 circles and officials of rescue agencies.

He said tourists should be allowed to proceed ahead beyond Kaghan valley on weather advisory and checking land and mudslides.

“The Rescue 1122 and tehsil municipal administrations of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal would remain on high alert 24/7 to deal with any untoward situation if triggered by the floods or rains,” the deputy commissioner said.

He directed the relief agencies to get ready for any untoward emergency like situation during the current monsoon spell. “I would never tolerate any negligence in this regard and those found at fault would be dealt with under the strict relevant laws,” the official said.