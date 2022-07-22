Two shot dead over property dispute

BARA: Two persons were shot dead and another sustained injuries over a property dispute in the Maidan area of the Tirah valley, official and local sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Jahangir Khan and Samargul had a land dispute.

They said Samargul and Jahangir Khan exchanged hot words. Samargul allegedly opened fire on Jahangir and his two sons, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital where Jahangir and his son identified as Akbar Hussain succumbed to their injuries.

The accused escaped after committing the crimes while police lodged a case for investigation.