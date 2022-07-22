Filling stations sealed over under-measurement

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Thursday sealed 10 filling stations for faulty measuring gauges.
Assistant Commissioner Qamar Zia paid surprise visits at the petrol filling stations and sealed them.
“We have sealed 10 filling stations as their measuring gauges were found faulty and they were fleecing customers filling less quality petroleum products,” the official said.
He said that action was taken after the deputy commissioner received complaints about the cheating in filling of petrol and diesel in the city and its suburbs.
“Our operation would continue until the measuring gauges of all petrol pumps across the district were thoroughly checked,” he said.
