CM wants non-functional tube-wells operational

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the officials to devise a plan to make all the non-functional tube-wells functional across the province.According to a handout, he issued a number of directives while chairing a meeting of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department here on Thursday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary PHE Muhammad Idrees Khan, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit, representatives of the Local Government Department and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials to take necessary measures to prevent the misuse of tube-wells constructed on private premises, and to take strict actions against those involved in the misuse of such tube-wells.

Taking notice of complaints about the non-supply of drinking water to the masses from government tube-wells constructed on private premises at some places, Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to provide details of all such tube-wells and water tanks.

The participants also reviewed the matters and issues related to the supply of clean drinking water to the public across the province and necessary directives were issued to the relevant officials for prompt redressal of the public complaints to this effect.

“The government has spent significant public resources on the establishment of tube-wells with the aim to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people”, the chief minister said and directed the quarters concerned to constitute the committees at district level to resolve such issues at the local level.

He directed the high-ups of the PHE Department to come up with a scheme for the tube-wells which do not have a distribution network for the supply of water to the people.

The chief minister issued the directives that no project for the establishment of tube-wells without a distribution network should be approved in the future.

Moreover, Mahmood Khan directed to accelerate the pace of work on GIS mapping to ensure effective management of all the infrastructure of the PHE Department across the province.