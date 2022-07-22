Four names okayed for SBP Board

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved four names for appointment to the Board of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). They are Akbar Zaidi, Ali Cheema, Mehfooz Ali Khan and Fawad Anwar.
Interestingly, Shahid Mehmood, former finance secretary, who is considered a strong candidate for appointment on the board, was ignored at the last moment. It is relevant to mention that Shahid Mehmood has always been considered a confidant of former finance minister Ishaq Dar. But it could not be ascertained why he has been ignored at the last moment.
“Yes, the government has approved names for the Board of State Bank of Pakistan for a five-year term,” a top official of the Finance Ministry confirmed Thursday. The government, according to sources, has also decided to appoint a permanent Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) next week.
