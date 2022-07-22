Anti-encroachment drive launched

MANSEHRA: Tehsil Administration Baffa-Pakhal on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive and grounded concrete and temporary structures at different bazaars and roads.
A joint team of tehsil administration and police led by the Assistant Commissioner Novaria Farooq grounded the structures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.The operation was launched at Khawajgan road, Baffa Kurd bazaar, and Baffa-Tarangri road. The officials closed down minibus terminals being run by local transporters without prior permission and licenses from the department concerned.
KARACHI: The last episode of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s “7th Sky Entertainment” drama serial...
ISLAMABAD: The country on Thursday reported three deaths in the 24 hours period by novel coronavirus as the number of...
RAWALPINDI: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday separately called on Chief of the Army Staff ...
Comments