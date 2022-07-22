Three die of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The country on Thursday reported three deaths in the 24 hours period by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,548,394.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,455. According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 599 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,315 tests out of which 599 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.81 percent.