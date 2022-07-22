Rabbani calls for launching ‘safe parliament’ drive

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday urged to initiate a “Save Parliament” movement. He asked the chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly to invite the former presiding officer of both Houses for assessing the situation, adding that the Parliament was being defanged of its independence and constitutional role and it is a serious issue in diverse federation such as Pakistan.

“Parliament is the lynch pin of the federation. A weak Parliament is a weak federal Pakistan,” said Rabbani, adding the chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly should lock their respective Houses as proceedings of a municipal committee has more sanctity. “Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning with regard to the ruling of the former deputy speaker NA is being misconstrued and the ambit of Article 69 is being over stepped,” he said, adding the government is failing to make disclosures of important agreements and policies before Parliament. The terms of the staff level agreement with IMF were not laid in the Parliament.

The Parliament, not a select group of parliamentarians, is unaware of the negotiations with TTP,” he said. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani demanded that the government should lay before Parliament the agreement made with the IMF.