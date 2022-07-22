Netizens demand justice for US woman raped at Fort Munro

ISLAMABAD: The netizens on Thursday demanded justice for a US social media activist and vlogger, who was allegedly raped at Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan by her tour guide, seeking strict action against the culprits.

The US national was sexually abused at a tourist resort, Fort Munro, of the tribal area on July 16, where she was on a trip. Acting on her complaint, the Border Military Police arrested the prime suspect, also said to be a US citizen.

When the story surfaced on the social media, it enraged the netizens, who condemned the shameless act, demanding strict action against the perpetrators. They said such incidents occur more frequently because either the victims are provided delayed or no justice. Some netizens pointed out that even the natives are not safe, how could the foreigners be. The society needs to raise voice for the swift dispensation of justice, said one user. Actor Nadia Jamil called on the people to show that they will not tolerate the rape incidents. Some users were among the vlogger’s followers and were upset to hear about the incident.