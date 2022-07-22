Pakistan, Afghanistan to launch bus service from next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to launch a luxury bus service between the two countries by the end of the next month.

The development comes after the three-day bilateral talks in Kabul, which concluded on Wednesday, local media reported. During the meeting, the two sides also agreed on multiple measures to ensure early clearance and free movement of trade traffic and improve efficiency in goods clearance.

The meeting also agreed on increasing the operational timings at all crossing points, Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Chaman-Spin Boldak. It was also agreed that the difficulties in visa processing would be addressed through mutual coordination. The two sides also reaffirmed to maintain regular coordination for implementing these understandings and further expand economic cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui while from Afghanistan, Acting Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi represented the Afghan side.