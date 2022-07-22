Economy hurt whenever ‘Imrani Fitna’ emerges: Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said whenever ‘Imrani Fitna’ emerges, the economic position of the country witnessed decline.

“It is the agenda of the Imrani Fitna to sink the economy of the country,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik here on Thursday.

“Our rival is fascist, who is involved in weakening the state and Constitution,” he alleged. The minister said all coalition partners having representatives from all four provinces were unanimous that the government affairs would be run in line with the Constitution and democratic norms.

He made it clear once again that the coalition government was determined to hold the general election in Oct 2023 after completing its remaining constitutional term. He said the coalition partners decided in a recent meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore, that the government would complete its term.

“General elections will be held in October 2023,” he said adding that ups and downs were part of democracy. He said the by-polls held in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly constituted almost 5 per cent of the total seats that could not decide the fate of political parties.

In the general election 2018, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had secured 166 seats in the Punjab Assembly, while its archrival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 155 seats.

He said the so-called democratic party of the PTI had used unfair means to convert the minority into majority in the Punjab Assembly through horse-trading and hurling threats at lawmakers to form the provincial government.

Unlike the practice of Imran Khan’s government, Khurram Dastgir said no presiding officer was abducted and no attempt was made to change the result of the by-elections on July 17. “No women were harassed, and no attempt was made to slow down the polling process, as the PMLN government ensured free, fair and transparent elections,” he added.

The minister said the PMLN secured five more seats and enhanced its vote bank in the 20 constituencies on July 17. He said it was surprising that the political party, despite winning the by-election on July 17, accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of rigging.

He said that the PIT was declaring Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) a traitor and threatening him, and “this is called fascism”. “The agenda of PTI chairman is to put the national institutions on fire, while the coalition government has taken over the power to extinguish the flames and protect these institutions,” he added.

He said all narratives of the PTI chief had sunk on July 17. “Imran’s narratives of regime change, X-Y, a conspiracy of rigging by the ECP and role of neutral have been buried with the result of the by-polls,” he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, work had been started to strengthen the economy and provide relief to masses. He said foreign exchange inflow-outflow was stable and the country had the record highest stocks of petroleum products. Balance of payment would be improved in the coming days, he hoped.

The minister said out of total Rs2,467 billion circular debt, recorded on March 31 2022, the government had paid Rs214 billion during the last three months. Commenting on the energy position in the country, Khurram Dastgir said that an uninterrupted power supply was being ensured to the industrial sector so that there was no impact on the livelihoods of people. He said a comprehensive solar policy was being announced next month with the aim to enable people to shift to solar energy and reduce dependence on imported fuel.