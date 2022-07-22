Wild tiger numbers higher than previously thought

GENEVA: There are 40 percent more tigers in the wild than previously thought, but with a maximum of 5,578 on the prowl, they remain an endangered species, conservationists said on Thursday.
The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature, but habitat protection projects showed that "recovery is possible".
The tiger reassessment came as the IUCN updated its Red List of Threatened Species -- the world’s most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of plants, animals and fungi, assessing their risk of extinction.
The migratory monarch butterfly is now classified as an endangered species on the Red List due to climate change and habitat destruction. And all surviving sturgeon species are now at risk of extinction due to dams and poaching.
LONDON: The 1974 bombing of a pub in Guildford, southeast England, which killed five people, was caused by a powerful...
FAIRFAX, United States: Actress Amber Heard is appealing the jury verdict in the multi-million dollar defamation case...
PARIS: Italian Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European woman astronaut to embark on a spacewalk outside the...
ROME: Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, triggering early elections which could...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in on Thursday as president of the...
MINSK: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said Russia, Ukraine and the West must agree to halt the...
Comments