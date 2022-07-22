Instagram top news source among UK teens

LONDON: Instagram is now the most popular news source among UK teenagers, followed by TikTok and YouTube, according to a report published by media watchdog Ofcom on Thursday.
Nearly three in 10 teenagers used Instagram as their news source in 2022, with TikTok and YouTube both on 28 percent. Only a quarter of teens receive their news from BBC One and BBC Two, traditionally the most popular sources among teens, down from 45 percent five years ago, according to online polling. TikTok has seen the biggest rise in news users, with an estimated 3.9 million UK adults now turning to the app -- around the same number that use the Sky News website and app.
