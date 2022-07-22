Outrage in Qatar after 29 dogs, puppies shot dead

DOHA: The slaughter of 29 dogs by men armed with rifles in Qatar has sparked outrage in the Gulf state as it gears up to host the World Cup later this year. Authorities say police are investigating the killings, the worst of a series of brutal cases of cruelty to dogs.

But they face criticism from animal welfare activists who say laws defending domestic animals like dogs are not being enforced. The latest killings took place at an industrial compound near the capital Doha on July 10, but the slaughter was only reported days later, activists told AFP.

Four men, two armed with hunting rifles, threatened guards at the factory and then killed 29 dogs and puppies, activists said. At least three others were wounded, including two in the late stages of pregnancy.

When the men showed up the dogs started running towards them believing "they were going to be fed", one activist said. "But the men started shooting at random," the activist added.

Authorities say they have identified suspects, without giving further details. The motive was not immediately clear though activists said dogs have long been a target for inhumane treatment in the Gulf state.

According to one activist, the shooters told security guards "that a dog had bitten the son of one of the men". "But the compound is sealed off with high fences and no child could enter to play near the dogs," the activist said. Another said there had been many cases in recent years of dogs and birds, including flamingoes, being used for target practice by people with rifles.