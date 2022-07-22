No decision on revival of departments as sportspersons suffer

KARACHI: The issue of revival of sports departments continues to remain undecided although the top leadership of current ruling alliance promised to revive them.

Sources told ‘The News’ that a summary for the revival of sports departments had been sent to PM Shahbaz Sharif for his consideration and final approval but due to various reasons, especially political and economic situation of the country, the revival of sports department does not seem to be on the priority list of PDM government.

The PTI government had closed sports departments in public sector institutions in March 2022.

Hundreds of sportspersons, including cricketers, footballers, athletes, and badminton players, and wrestlers were badly affected by the policy of closing sports departments. Those who had been hired on contract basis lost their jobs, while the regular ones were asked to do menial jobs. Besides, salaries of a number of sportspersons have been stopped.

However, the orders of the PTI-led government were not implemented wholeheartedly as all the departments resisted dismissing sportspersons. The armed forces did not implement the order. Some other leading sports departments also ignored the order.

When the PDM toppled the PTI-led government all the stakeholders were hoping for the withdrawal of the previous orders. But more than two and a half months have passed and PM Shahbaz Sharif is yet to take a decision about the matter.

The sports fraternity has appealed to the PDM-led government and also PTI top leadership to restore the sports departments that have been closed so that players and other people associated with sports could feed their families.

“Instead of making the restoration of sports departments a political issue, the leadership should look at it sympathetically,” said a seasoned sportsman. “In a country like Pakistan, sportspersons cannot survive without the help of government. Thus keeping in mind the high inflation, sports departments should be restored and salaries should be released on time,” he added. No official of the ministry of IPC was available for comment.