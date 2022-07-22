Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list

NEW YORK: Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the US Open on Wednesday as was Novak Djokovic even though his refusal to be vaccinated will bar him from entering the country. Williams, who won the first of her six New York titles in 1999, remains frustratingly one Grand Slam short of Margaret Court’s record of 24.
The American star won the last of her 23 majors at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Her most recent US Open title triumph was in 2014.
LONDON: Cheteshwar Pujara emulated a feat of one of the most celebrated Indian batsmen of all time in scoring a double...
EUGENE: Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto won world gold for Kazakhstan in the women’s 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday while...
KARACHI: The country’s squash authorities have apparently dropped the idea of sending juniors to the United States...
LONDON: Henrik Stenson said on Wednesday he is signing up for the rebel Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, just hours after...
KARACHI: The issue of revival of sports departments continues to remain undecided although the top leadership of...
WASHINGTON: New signings Sadio Mane and Matthijs De Ligt scored debut goals as Bayern Munich thumped Major League...
