Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list

NEW YORK: Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the US Open on Wednesday as was Novak Djokovic even though his refusal to be vaccinated will bar him from entering the country. Williams, who won the first of her six New York titles in 1999, remains frustratingly one Grand Slam short of Margaret Court’s record of 24.

The American star won the last of her 23 majors at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Her most recent US Open title triumph was in 2014.