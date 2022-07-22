SFP organises baseball training, coaching course

KARACHI: The Baseball-5 Training and Coaching Course organised by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) with the collaboration of National Softball Academy concluded here at the Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

As many as 100 players, coaches and sports teachers of schools, colleges and universities attended the course.

Expert Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Event Director Murad Hussain, Coordinator Shiraz Asif, and Shahid Aftab delivered lectures.

Special sessions with sports engineers were also arranged and KU Physical Education and Sports Science Assistant Professor Dr Humayun Imran Azeemi also delivered a key lecture enlightening the participants on how to avoid the looming danger of injuries.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.

KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah graced the occasion as chief guest.

Shah, while speaking on the occasion, hoped that the course participants would provide the best training and coaching to Pakistan baseball-5 players who are scheduled to feature in next month’s inaugural B-5 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.