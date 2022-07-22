Miandad wants Babar to lead till retirement

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has suggested that Babar Azam should lead the national side till his retirement.
Miandad’s suggestion came a day after Pakistan won the first Test at Galle to take a 1-0 series lead under Babar Azam. Pakistan created a venue record for the most successful run-chase in the longest format when opener Abdullah Shafique hammered an undefeated century (160*). And
Javed Miandad was all praised at the team’s triumph in Galle, while analysing Pakistan’s victory on his official YouTube channel.
The former captain commended Babar's leadership in particular. “Team is playing as a combined unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our No1 captain.
He is a cool captain and doesn’t lose his temper,” Miandad said.
