Plastic apocalypse

Plastic, hailed as a revolutionary innovation, is now posing a serious threat to our environment. While constant research and innovation makes it possible to produce various new products, we are lagging behind in inventing ways to make environmentally friendly products.

We should aim to reduce our consumption of single-use plastics as they are difficult to dispose of sustainably and we can substitute non-plastics for them without over-compromising on utility. We need to preserve our planet by inventing and popularising more environmentally friendly products.

TS Karthik

Chennai, India