Dangerous addiction

School- and college-going students often smoke cigarettes to impress their friends. Smoking cigarettes, unfortunately, has become a style statement; a harmful habit that children adopt to fit in. It is important for people to realize that smoking is a leading cause of lungs or mouth cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

It is surprising that our healthcare authorities are not taking any action to inform people about the dangerous effects of tobacco on the human body. The government also needs to be on high alert, and it must impose a sin tax to discourage people from smoking cigarettes.

Remeil Aliyar

Turbat