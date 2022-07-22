Divided society

This refers to the article, ‘Excessive wealth disorder’ by Sam Pizzigati (July 19). It has argued that inequality between the rich and the poor is rapidly increasing, shaping numerous crises among nations. It is unfair that some people have more rights and better opportunities than others.
In our country, our leaders keep ignoring the poor. On the one hand, inequality causes unemployment, poverty and inflation. On the other, it helps the rich get richer. The government must take steps to end this inequality.
Naveed Ahmed
Hub
