A friend in need

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis. In the past, it proved to be a loyal friend of Pakistan. At a time when no international cricket team was willing to play in Pakistan due to the ‘war on terror’, Sri Lanka was the only country to have allowed its national cricket team to play here.
Today, Pakistan itself is experiencing a shoe-string budget; yet it should spare some money to send relief goods to its neighbour. Our aid to Colombo will help us strengthen our ties with the country.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
