The narrative that Imran Khan built after his ouster has gained popularity among young voters. The way he carried out his electoral campaign for the Punjab by-elections is commendable. He led the campaign with great vigour, and despite facing hostile political ambience, his party won 18 seats. This has given a new direction to our national politics, and also shows that the elections were free and fair. Credit must be given to the ECP and the provincial administration for this. The PML-N should also be appreciated for accepting the results.

The results of the by-elections have put Hamza Shehbaz’s position at stake. There is nothing that can be done now. All parties will have to work together for the welfare of the people of Punjab in a reconciliatory manner.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock