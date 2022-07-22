CITY PULSE

Summerscape
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Under the Sky
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hala Nasir and Mamoon Tahir. Titled ‘Under the Sky’, the show will run at the gallery until 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
The Curtain Falls
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Jabbar, Ayesha Shariff, Maryam Arslan, Maryam Hina Hasnain, Shah Numair A Abbasi, Shameen Arshad and Shanzay Subzwari. Titled ‘The Curtain Falls’, the show will run at the gallery until July 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Fresh Mint
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Ali, Alizeh Ijaz, Ameema Saleem, Amerzish Khalid, Arfa Shan, Fizza Aslam, Hadiqa Asad, Hafsa Jamshed, Hamza bin Faisal, Hifza Khan, Javaid Joya, Khadija Tariq, Maria Aamir, Nabiha Gillani, Ramsha Haider, Riaz Ali, Rizwan Channa and Sajjad Roy. Titled ‘Fresh Mint’, the show will run at the gallery until July 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
What fun would it be if an open house is organised at the Karachi Grammar School this year, and former students are...
Police have registered a case against an officer of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department for allegedly kidnapping...
Around 10 per cent of the Pakistani population is suffering from different types of neurological disorders, including...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday ruled that Dua Zahra, a Karachi-based teenage girl who married of her free will a...
Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked PTI chief Imran Khan to apologise to Pervaiz Elahi for...
The Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday claimed that the Sindh government had never requested postponement of the...
Comments