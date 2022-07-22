CTD inspector booked for kidnapping, extortion

Police have registered a case against an officer of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for allegedly kidnapping citizens for extortion. The case was registered on the orders of the court, and the suspect nominated in the first information report (FIR) is yet to be arrested.

FIR No. 449/22 was registered against CTD Inspector Shoaib Qureshi under sections 365, 384, 385 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Bilal Colony police station on the complaint Saad Shafiq.

Shafiq said in the FIR that he and his builder friend Faizan were abducted by Qureshi on June 5, adding that the CTD inspector released them after extorting money from them.

According to the complainant, the police had delayed registering the case despite the court’s orders. He accused the Bilal Colony police of supporting the CTD inspector, claiming that they were not arresting him on purpose.

On the other hand, Bilal Colony SHO Aftab Abbasi said the police had evidences against the complainant and his friend that point towards land grabbing. Defending the CTD inspector, Abbasi said the complainant had been taken into custody in a police van in front of several people, adding that it was not a kidnapping case.

In response to a question about the arrest of the officer nominated in the kidnapping FIR, Abbasi said the case had been transferred to the investigation wing of the police.

Inspector Qureshi, the CTD intelligence incharge, is accused of abducting citizens. CCTV camera footage of the incident shows men in plain clothes manhandling and dragging two citizens towards a police van, following which they were driven away to an undisclosed location.