Taxes in bills on govt order: KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Thursday said revision in tariff slabs and taxes in utility bills were on government’s directives and the sole power distribution company in the city had no authority to introduce or remove any changes in tariff structures or applicable taxes, it explained.

“The said changes reflected in utility bills were mandated across Pakistan to be collected via electricity bills under the governing laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Pakistan and the Regulatory Authority,” KE issues its statement.

Certain quarters were wrongly associating the recent nationwide revision in tariff slabs and taxes to KE, it added.

“As a regulated entity, we are bound to comply. For further information with regard to purpose and usage of these taxes, relevant authorities and government offices may be contacted.”

KE reiterated that the changes were not in the purview of power distribution companies.