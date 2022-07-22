‘IMF to survive, not thrive’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Thursday urged all political parties in the country to unite on economic decisions, saying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan was necessary not to thrive, but survive.

“There are now no alternatives to IMF and all parties must commit to it,” PBC said via its official Twitter handle.

The council emphasised that all the parties should unite on a national economic agenda for survival of the country’s solvency and sovereignty.

To thrive, it continued, the country needed cross-party consensus on at least a 5 year programme of fundamental reforms in taxes, national finance commission, energy, state-owned enterprises, agriculture, water, and exports. The political parties should not differ on these essentials, it stated.

“Starved of essential imports, industry stands on the verge of closures and layoffs.”

Unless all parties unite on a national economic agenda, the economy would remain in a free fall, it feared, adding those at the bottom of the pyramid would suffer most.

“Wake up! Act Now to save the country,” PBC urged.