JS Bank partners with BoK

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, has partnered with the Bank of Khyber (BoK) to meet needs of rapidly expanding homes remittance market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Thursday.

BoK is known for its strong regional presence, strong brand equity, and the largest number of cash payout locations for home remittance customers through its branch network and sub-agents across the province.

The partnership aims to provide convenience and ease to JS Bank customers, allowing them to withdraw remittances by visiting Bank of Khyber locations.

Speaking about the collaboration, Yaqoob Sheikhji, head of CPU-FT and ADC Ops, JS Bank stated “Our alliance with the Bank of Khyber is in line with our overarching vision to make life simple and easy for our customers by providing WOW customer service and value-added offerings. We aim to rapidly add on to such partnerships in the near future.”

JS Bank is committed to providing premium value-added services and offering the best financial solutions to its customers.